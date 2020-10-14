Covid-19 outbreak: 436 confirmed cases on Wed.; seven related fatalities over last 24-hour period

Another 436 confirmed instances of Covid-19 were reported in Greece on Wednesday, bringing the total to nearly 23,500 since the pandemic erupted. Moreover, seven more related fatalities were reported, with the death toll reaching 469 in a total population of roughly 11 million.

On a more positive note, the number of coronavirus-infected patients in hospital ICUs fell to 86, with the average age being 68, and with 98 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70. Conversely, 245 patients with severe Covid-19 symptoms recuperated and were discharged from ICUs.