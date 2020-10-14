Greek PM on Helleniko privatization: 'Ball now in the private sector's court'

Greek Prime Kyriakos Mitsotakis convened a meeting on Wednesday with representatives of the consortium declared as the initial winner for the integrated resort casino at the Helleniko site in coastal southeast Athens.

The Mohegan Gaming-Gek Terna consortium, called "Inspire Athens", has been declared as the winner of an international tender for the lucrative gaming concession, the latter considered as essential for commencing and ensuring the completion of the entire seven-billion-euro real estate development project.

Athens-based and ATHEX-listed Lamda Development is the overall concessionaire of the Helleniko privatization, among the biggest real estate development projects in Europe at the moment in terms of size and value.

"We're very satisfied over how things have developed, as we've made enormous efforts to untangle a very complex affair we inherited in terms of the Helleniko site. The actions that had to be done, on our part, have been implemented, and not the ball is in the private sector's 'court', so that the investment can proceed," Mitsotakis said.