Ναγκόρνο - Καραμπάχ: Βομβαρδισμοί στην περιφερειακή πρωτεύσουσα

A still image from a video released by Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry shows a multiple rocket launcher of the Azeri armed forces performing strikes during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in an unknown location in Azerbaijan, in this still image from footage released September 30, 2020. Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.