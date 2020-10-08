GD trial: Sentencing portion to continue on Friday morning

A three-justice appellate level court adjourned until Friday morning in the sentencing phase of the explosive Golden Dawn trial on Thursday, a day after most of the defendants were found guilty of leading or participating in a criminal organization.

The primary defendant, facing a first-degree homicide charge, was also found guilty.

Friday's deliberations will continue with a second round of closing arguments by defense attorneys in the sentencing phase, essentially pleas for mitigating circumstances to be recognized for the clients.

A first recommendation by the bench prosecutor urged extenuation for defendants found guilty of membership in the criminal organization, i.e. the extreme right political formation, but who have not committed or are facing felony charges related to the group.