Covid-19 outbreak: 339 confirmed cases on Tues.; three related fatalities over last 24-hour period

Another 399 new confirmed instances of coronavirus were reported in Greece on Tuesday, compared to the previous day, with the death toll also rising by three.

Total cases now exceed 20,500 in the country, with 15.2 percent considered linked with a trip abroad, and 40.8 percent connected with a traceable infection.

Meanwhile, 87 patients with acute symptoms of Covid-19 remained hospitalized in ICUs, of which 89.7 percent suffer from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

The death toll total 420, with the average age of the victims at 78, while a whopping 96.4 percent suffered from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.