Covid-19 outbreak: 460 confirmed cases on Fri.; five related fatalities

Another 460 new confirmed coronavirus infections were reported on Friday in Greece, of which 142 are related to previously recorded clusters and another 26 detected at border entry points.

The total number confirmed cases in Greece reached 19,346.

Moreover, 85 people remained on life support in ICUs, with the average age being 69 years, and with nearly 89 percent suffering from an underlying condition or over the age of 70.

Five related deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 398. The victims of the pandemic had a median age was 78.