Reports: Greece, Cyprus object to draft conclusions after first day of EU Council summit

Greece and Cyprus are reportedly opposed to a set of draft conclusion after the first day of an EU Council summit, with reports stating that both countries want changes over the EU's stance in the face of Turkish provocations.

A dinner for EU leaders was ongoing in the late evening, with reports pointing to a six-party meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel, EU Council President Charles Michel, Commission President Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron and Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades.