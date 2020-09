The average primary monthly pension in Greece, as of September 2020, reaches 726.70 euros, while the monthly supplementary pension - for eligible beneficiaries - is 194.37 euros, according to figures released on Tuesday by the labor and social insurances ministry.

One eyebrow-raising figure is the number of pensioners in the country, which totaled just shy of 2.486 million people out of a total population of roughly 11 million.

The number of new pensioners was nearly 19,400.