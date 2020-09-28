12 coronavirus infections aboard cruiseship sailing in central Aegean; all among crew

Monday, 28 September 2020 12:19
UPD:12:20
EPA/TORU HANAI
A- A A+

Twelve instances of coronavirus infection have been reported aboard a cruise ship carrying more than 1,000 passengers and crewmembers on a cruise in the central Aegean, with the cases involving only the latter.

The vessel was identified as the Mein Schiff 6, which on Monday was docked at the Cyclades island of Milos, after having set off the previous evening from Irakleio (Heraklion) on Crete. The cruise ship will return to the latter, its home port.

According to press reports in Greece, the positive instances of Covid-19 were detected as part of regular sample tests.  

