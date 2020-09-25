Greek PM in UN address: Restart of exploratory talks with Turkey a step in right direction

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday referred to irregular migration, climate change, the ongoing Covid-19 and the resurgence tension in Greece's relations with Turkey in a pre-recorded video address for the 75th UN General Assembly.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that the Greek nation is "is more united than ever, more connected through the power of innovation, sharing an unprecedented determination to work together to improve the global family of our nations."

Referring in detail to relations with Turkey, in the wake of what Athens points to months of provocations and belligerence on the part of the Erdogan government, he appeared hopeful that a way to de-escalate tension will be found, citing the commencement of exploratory contacts as a step in the right direction.

"If, finally, we continue to be unable to agree, then we must trust in the wisdom of the International Court at The Hague," Mitsotakis said.

