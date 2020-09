Scores of local residents from the Kammena Vourla township in coastal south-central Greece on Friday afternoon briefly blocked the main north-south highway in Greece in protest against what they claimed was the unannounced transfer of 39 unaccompanied third country minors to a local hotel.

The group of minors, identified as teenagers mostly from Afghanistan, are asylum seekers who clandestinely arrived in Greece after first setting off from neighboring Turkey.