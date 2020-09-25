'Good scenario' for 2021 is for debt-to-GDP ratio in Greece to fall to 190%

By T. Tsiros

Greece's finance ministry experts are reportedly hashing out a 2021 draft budget that envisions an increase in the country's public debt, in absolute terms, but a significant decrease in the debt as a percentage of GDP.

The draft budget is expected to be tabled in Parliament in early October.

At present, the current - and tumultuous - year is expected to see the Greek government debt balloon to 340 to 342 billion euros, with the ratio of GDP-to-debt at roughly 200 percent.

One forecast, on the positive side, is that the ratio in 2021 could be trimmed to 190 percent of GDP.

Based on a forecast of economic growth of 5 to 6 percent for 2021, GDP could reach 180 billion euros, up from a level of 170 to 172 billion euros for the current year, which has been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic and its repercussions on the economy.

The recession for 2020 is forecast to slash GDP by 8 to 9 percent.

Conversely, Greece is expected to bank on significant EU funds flowing into the country in 2021.