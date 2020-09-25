Covid-19 outbreak: Modest decrease in new cases, 286, on Fri.; 3 related fatalities reported

A modest improvement was reported on Friday in terms of new confirmed Covid-19 infections, with 286 tallied over the past 24 hours - of which 37 were detected at border posts.

The development comes after the government, including PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a nationally televised address, warned that unless the rates of infection fell, then a possible "lockdown" could be re-introduced on a regional basis.

At present, the greater Athens area records roughly two out of three new confirmed cases.

The number of coronavirus-related patients being treated in hospital ICUs dropped slightly to 63, of which the average age is 69.

Only three related fatalities were reported on Friday, being the total in the east Mediterranean country to 369, with the average age being 78 and with a whopping 97 percent either above the age of 70 or suffering from an underlying condition.