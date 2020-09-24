Ruling ND fields 16.5%-point lead over rival SYRIZA

Ruling New Democracy (ND) continued to field a comfortable double-digit percentage point lead over main opposition SYRIZA party, with the former garnering 39.5 percent of respondents' preference to 23 percent for the latter.

ND, nevertheless fell slightly from the figure given in the previous poll conducted by the Pulse firm for Athens-based Skai television, namely, 41.5 percent.

Six out of 10 respondents, meanwhile, supported the Mitsotakis government's stance on issues dealing with Turkey, while wide margins of respondents said they believe in the necessity of wearing a mask to prevent exposure to the coronavirus pandemic