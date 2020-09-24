Trio in Athens arrested on urban terrorism charges

Three suspects, two men and a woman, were arrested by police in the Athens area on Thursday on charges related to urban terrorism, including the bombing of a media group's building in December 2018.

According to Greek authorities, weapons and explosive materials were confiscated in three raids, two at apartments and another at property used for storage.

The trio, again according to police sources, are members of the so-called "anti-establishment" or self-styled anarchist underground in the greater Athens area, of which some cells espouse violence to promote their ideology.

The terrorist attacks linked with the three suspects were previously claimed by a shadowy group calling itself "Group of Popular Fighters".

The coastal Athens building hosting the Skai broadcaster and Kathimerini newspaper sustained major damages to its facade from a powerful makeshift bomb planted on its perimeter.