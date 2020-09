Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called the announcement of a resumption of exploratory talks between Athens and Ankara as a positive step towards rapprochement, speaking on Wednesday during a European Peoples Party (EPP) summit meeting conducted via teleconference.

At the same time, Mitsotakis said Turkey must also stop its illegal activities in Cyprus' EEZ, in order to demonstrate that the country is interested in a defusing tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.