Lampsa group sources flatly deny claims of imminent sale of iconic hotel

Unnamed sources of the Lampsa group, which owns Athens' most iconic luxury hotel, the Grande Bretagne, have flatly denied press speculation that the property was being sold to a Qatar-based fund.

The sources said last week's reports were ridiculous, especially amid the very difficult period now faced by the tourism sector in Greece due to the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions.

One unattributed press claim had circulated a figure of 700 million euros for the Athens landmark hotel.

Athens-based Lampsa Hellenic Hotels SA, controlled by the Laskaridis shipping family, owns the Grande Bretagne, directly across from Greece's Parliament on Syntagma Square, the adjacent King George, also a luxury unit, and recently added the nearby Athens Capital, leased to Accor under the MGallery brand.

Lampsa also owns the Mercure Excelsior Hotel in Belgrade and the Sheraton Rhodes Resort on the island of Rhodes