Initial emergency aid of 28-mln-euro for storm-devastated central Greece

The central government in Greece has earmarked an initial and emergency outlay of nearly 28 million euros for 19 municipalities and three regions that sustained the worst weather-related damages late last week.

The worst damages were recorded in the Thessaly region, and specifically in the Karditsa prefecture, where torrential rains caused massive flooding and related mudslides. Four victims have been reported so far.

The storm destroyed numerous roads and bridges, ruined crops and interrupted electricity and phone service for days.

The worst damage from the so-called "Mediterranean cyclone" that passed through Greece were on the Ionian islands of Cephallonia and Ithaca, along with Karditsa.