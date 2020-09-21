Covid-19 outbreak: Highest-ever number of cases reported in Greece, at 453; biggest bloc at migrant camp

Public health authorities in Greece on Monday reported a single-day record -- 453 -- in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, while the related death toll increased by six.

The biggest bloc of confirmed positive readings were reported at a temporary "hotspot" on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, 184, while another 25 instances were detected at border crossings.

The Kara Tepe temporary shelter houses would-be asylum seekers and irregular migrants that illegally arrived on the island after first setting off from the opposite Turkish coast. The shelter replaced the infamous Moria camp, which was completely burned down earlier this month in an alleged arson by a handful of camp residents.

Although Greece has fared significantly better than other European countries in terms of the Covid-19 pandemic, authorities are worried over a surge in confirmed instances and a spike in the number of patients with coronavirus treated in hospital ICUs, which on Monday reached 79.

The latter sample group has a median age of 68, with nearly 88 percent either above the age of 70 or suffering from an underlying health condition.

Conversely, 180 previously intubated patients have been released from ICUs.

The coronavirus death toll in the country reached 344, with the average age of the victims at 78, and with 96.8 percent either above the age of 70 or suffering from an underlying condition.