Severe storm front expected to roll through western Greece on Fri.

Thursday, 17 September 2020 23:03
UPD:23:07
A- A A+

A state of emergency was declared in much of western coastal Greece - including the southern Ionian islands - and the central Peloponnese on Thursday, ahead of an expected severe storm front rolling through the area on Friday and early morning Saturday.

A notice to mariners was already in force, warning of gale force winds in the Ionian Sea.

The storm front, christened "Ianos" was forecast to drop significant amounts of rainfall within a short period of time across western Greece, leading to fears of flash floods.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2020 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών