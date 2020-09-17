Severe storm front expected to roll through western Greece on Fri.

A state of emergency was declared in much of western coastal Greece - including the southern Ionian islands - and the central Peloponnese on Thursday, ahead of an expected severe storm front rolling through the area on Friday and early morning Saturday.

A notice to mariners was already in force, warning of gale force winds in the Ionian Sea.

The storm front, christened "Ianos" was forecast to drop significant amounts of rainfall within a short period of time across western Greece, leading to fears of flash floods.