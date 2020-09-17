Covid-19 outbreak: Highest-ever number of coronavirus cases reported in Greece on Thursday, at 359

Greece posted its worst single-day figures for confirmed Covid-19 infections, with 359 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. Additionally, nine relate fatalities were reported, matching the highest daily number that was recorded in early April.

The total number of positive tests in the country reached 14,400.

Another concern for Greek health authorities is the fact that 69 people suffering from the coronavirus are being treated in hospital ICUs, with the average age at 70 years.

The death toll reached 325, with the average age of the victims being 78, and with a whopping 96.6 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.