Covid-19 outbreak: Highest ever number of coronavirus cases reported in Greece on Thur.

Thursday witnessed a significant surge in the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Greece, 372, the highest number ever reported in the east Mediterranean country.

Another worrying figure that increased is the number of Covid-19-related patients being treated in hospital ICUs, 49. Of the latter sample, the average age is 70, while nearly 88 percent are over the age of 70 or suffer from an underlying health condition.

To date, 167 patients previously treated in ICUs with a severe case of Covid-19 have recuperated.

Additionally, four new related fatalities were reported, bringing the total number in the country to 297, with the average age being 78.