Maltese FM Bartolo: Peaceful resolution of differences within framework of int'l law, especially UNCLOS

Monday, 07 September 2020 22:50
UPD:22:56
REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU
A- A A+

Maltese Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo on Monday expressed his island nation's support to Greece and Cyprus, in statement after a meeting with this Greek counterpart  Nikos Dendias in Athens.

Referring directly to Turkish claims and saber-rattling in the eastern Mediterranean, Bartolo cited what he called a need for a peaceful resolution of differences within the framework of international law, especially the UN Convention for the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

"(UNCLOS) isn't merely an international law we want to preserve, it's part of our heritage, it is part of our national DNA."  

