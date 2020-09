Ισπανία: Δικαστήριο αφαίρεσε παλάτι από τους κληρονόμους του Φράνκο

epa08641636 Journalists work in front of the facade of the manor house Pazo de Meiras in A Coruna, Spain, 02 September 2020. The Court of First Instance number 1 of A Coruna has sentenced the Francisco Franco family to return the Pazo de Meiras by declaring that it is property of the State, after concluding that the property was a watering that was made at the time to the Head of State and not to Francisco Franco in a personal capacity. EPA/Cabalar