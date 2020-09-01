European Commission VP Schinas: EU continues to consider prospect of more sanctions against Turkey

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 23:16
UPD:23:25
EPA/RONALD WITTEK

epa08221269 European Commissioner for 'Promoting the European Way of Life' Margaritis Schinas during a Panel Discussion 'Eurovision Contest: A Europe That Protects' at the 56th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, 16 February 2020. More than 500 high-level international decision-makers meet at the 56th Munich Security Conference in Munich during their annual meeting from 14 to 16 February 2020 to discuss global security issues. EPA/RONALD WITTEK
A- A A+

The European Union continues to entertain the prospect of more sanctions against Turkey, due to its provocations and belligerance in attempting energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

Speaking on a local Athens-based television station on Tuesday evening, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said European leaders are “looking for a way to give Turkey a final chance”, all ahead of the European Council on Sept. 24-25. He aded that a list of further restrictive measures could be discussed.

“No one can blackmail or intimidate the EU with threats and cries,” he concluded.

