European Commission VP Schinas: EU continues to consider prospect of more sanctions against Turkey

The European Union continues to entertain the prospect of more sanctions against Turkey, due to its provocations and belligerance in attempting energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

Speaking on a local Athens-based television station on Tuesday evening, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said European leaders are “looking for a way to give Turkey a final chance”, all ahead of the European Council on Sept. 24-25. He aded that a list of further restrictive measures could be discussed.

“No one can blackmail or intimidate the EU with threats and cries,” he concluded.