Greece's Public Debt Management Agency is reportedly ready to float another 10-year bond on international markets, with Barclays, Citi, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Société Générale given the license to sell-off the issue.

The last 10-year bond was issued in June, with a yield of 1.5 percent, and maturing on June 18, 2030.