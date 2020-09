Another five deaths and 207 confirmed instances of Covid-19 were reported in Greece on Tuesday, continuing a surge in the pandemic in the east Mediterranean country over the past month.

Thirty-eight infected people remained on life support in hospital ICUs, with the average age being 68.

The death toll from the pandemic in Greece reached 271, still among the lowest in Europe, with the average age being 78, and with nearly 96 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.