Covid-19 outbreak: 52 confirmed cases over last 24 hours in Greece; biggest portion in greater Athens

One related death and 52 confirmed new Covid-19 instances were reported in Greece on Tuesday, as the height of what's left of this year's summer season appears to coincide with a jump in registered infections.

In a departure from previous figures, the majority of new infections were detected in the greater Athens area, 14, while only four cases were detected at the country's borders.

The total for Greece now stands at 4,279, still low compared to other European country and the immediate region.

Officially, only eight coronavirus-infected patients remained on life support in hospital ICUs, of which 75 percent were either above the age of 70 or suffering from an underlying condition.

With the one fatality reported on Tuesday, the death toll from the pandemic in Greece reached 203, also among the lowest such figures in Europe.