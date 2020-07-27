Greek budget performance negatively affected from pandemic in H1 2020

Monday, 27 July 2020 22:25
UPD:22:42
REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
A- A A+

Greek budget figures released on Monday revealed a 6.1-billion-euro primary deficit in the first half of 2020, on the back of a collapse of VAT remittances, mostly the result of a nearly three-month lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and its continuing repercussions.

According to the state budget execution figures, a state budget deficit of 9.232 million euros was recorded against a target of 2.626 billion euros for H1 2020, while the primary budget deficit reached  6.1 billion euros, compared to a target of a primary surplus of 313 million euros.

