Greek budget performance negatively affected from pandemic in H1 2020

Greek budget figures released on Monday revealed a 6.1-billion-euro primary deficit in the first half of 2020, on the back of a collapse of VAT remittances, mostly the result of a nearly three-month lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and its continuing repercussions.

According to the state budget execution figures, a state budget deficit of 9.232 million euros was recorded against a target of 2.626 billion euros for H1 2020, while the primary budget deficit reached 6.1 billion euros, compared to a target of a primary surplus of 313 million euros.