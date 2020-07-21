Ankara continues east Med provocations with Natvex between Crete, Cyprus

Turkey on Tuesday issued a Navtex confining a large segment of sea in the middle of the east Mediterranean, roughly between southwest Asia Minor, the large island of Crete, the island republic of Cyprus and the Egyptian coast.

The development, which raised eyebrows in Athens and, according to reports, increased the readiness level on the part of the Greek navy and air force, while an extraordinary inner Cabinet meeting was convened to discuss the matter.

The Navtex, or notice to mariners, extends to Aug. 2.

In a telling development, Turkish warplanes engaged in violations of air space in the Megisti chain of islets in the extreme southeast Aegean, the biggest isle being Kastellorizo.