AEK Athens passes on appeal against PAOK after latter's fiasco with players' med certificates

Thursday, 16 July 2020 21:57
AEK Athens passed up its option of filing an appeal against Wednesday's scoreless tie against PAOK Thessaloniki in the next to last game in the current playoff round for Greece's Super League, after the latter club fielded no less than 12 players without an updated medical certificate.

If the popular Athens side had appealed, and by all accounts won its appeal, then the Thessaloniki team would have had three points deducted and fallen being the former in the standings, going from second to third.

The second place finisher enters the qualifying round for lucrative Champions League play.

In the first matchup between them in the playoff round in Thessaloniki, AEK handily defeated PAOK 0-2.

