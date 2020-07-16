12 players for PAOK Thessaloniki side without updated med certificates; appeal by AEK can change standings for second place

The result of Wednesday’s crucial derby between Greece’s two “double-headed eagle” clubs, AEK Athens and PAOK Thessaloniki may be settled off the pitch, as the latter club appears to forgotten to renew the medical certificates of 12 of its players.

Based on widely circulated reports in Greece on Thursday, if AEK files an appeal – which by all accounts will be successful – then PAOK would forfeit the game and be deducted three points.

Wednesday evening’s game at an empty of fans Athens Olympic Stadium (OAKA) ended in a score-less tie, with AEK mostly in control throughout the match but unable to score.

The result of the game, the second to last in the playoff round, is vital for determining second place, which leads to preliminary Champions League round.

PAOK now has 71 points with one game remaining, while AEK trails by three, at 68.

If AEK does not file an appeal, then it must win away against bitter cross-town rival Olympiacos FC on Sunday, in the last game of the playoff round. Olympiacos is already the 2019-20 Super League champions, and by far the best club this season in Greece, with 85 points.

At the same time, without the appeal scenario, PAOK must also lose at its home field to an indifferent Aris Thessaloniki side on Sunday.

AEK has 48 hours in which to appeal.

According to reports, the same 12 PAOK players were on the field or the bench in the previous two games without renewed medical certificates.

Both the PAOK team manager and the head of the medical team resigned on Thursday.