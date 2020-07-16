Recent high court rulings in Greece in favor of pensioners could burden state coffers by as much as 4 bln€

Thursday, 16 July 2020
UPD:12:04
INTIME NEWS/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
Recent rulings by Greece's Council of State (CoE), the country's highest administrative court, in favor of pensioners who argued that certain previous social security cuts, specifically in 2012, were unconstitutional, are expected to burden the state budget by as much as four billion euros.

One court decision published this week by the plenum of CoE justices refers to the period between July 2015 and May 2016, with legal experts saying that up to 250,000 pensioners are affected.

Another scenario, however, is an expansion to cover up to 2.5 million people in the country, with a population of roughly 11 million.

