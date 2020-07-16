Underwater museum to debut off Alonissos; Classical era shipwreck, amphorae on display

Greece's first undersea museum is set to open to divers in early August, and until just after Oct. 1. Scuba divers and free divers can visit a well-known 5th century BC shipwreck off the central Aegean island of Alonissos, accompanied by certified dive masters.

Assorted amphorae are on display on the sea floor next to the shipwreck.

The underwater site is adjacent to the rock islet of Peristera.

The shipwreck was discovered in 1985 by a local fisherman at a depth of 28 meters.

EFTHIMIS ATH Underwater museum to debut off Alonissos

The sunken vessel, possibly Athenian, is believed to have carried cargo, and was lost at around 425 BC.

Thousands of wine amphorae were on board, mostly likely produced in the ancient city of Mendi, in northern Halkidiki (Chalcidice) and the nearly island of Skopelos, known as Peparitho during antiquity.

Archaeologists consider the shipwreck as one of the most important Classical-era discoveries.

The project to preserve and showcase the underwater site was implemented via the BlueMed program, winning a handful of European awards in the process as well as extensive coverage by international media.