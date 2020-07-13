Covid-19 outbreak: 24 confirmed cases over last 24 hours; no fatalities

Twenty-four new confirmed cororavirus cases were reported in Greece on Monday, with only seven, however, traced to arrivals from abroad.

The latest confirmed cases brings the total number in Greece to 3,826.

The average age of those detected as positive to Covid-19 is 47, while the average age of coronavirus-related victims is 76.

Twelve patients with acute coronavirus symptoms remained on life support in hospital ICUs.

On a very positive note, the death toll related to the pandemic remained unchanged, at 193.