Covid-19 outbreak: 60 confirmed cases on Friday, most at border entries; no fatalities

A continuing surge, by Greek standards, in the daily number of confirmed coronavirus infections continued on Friday, with 60 cases reported. As in similar days, a large portion was detected at the country’s entry points, as the Covid-19-battered 2020 tourism season began only just this month.

Specifically, 40 of the 60 cases were detected in arrivals from aboard.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections reached 3,732.

On a positive note, and also continuing a week-long trend, no related fatalities were reported. The death toll remained at 193, among the lowest in Europe per population.

The average age of the victims was 76.

The number of infected people on life support in ICUs also remained very low, only nine, in fact.