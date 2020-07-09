Covid-19 outbreak: 50 new confirmed infections in Greece on Thurs; nearly half at border entries

Higher double-digit numbers of confirmed coronavirus instances continued in Greece on Thursday, with 50 cases reported, nearly half of which were detected at border posts throughout the country.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached 3,672.

The spike in the number of infections, often asymptomatic, are in part due to an opening of the tourism season in the country, with flights mostly resumed and land borders opened for most European nationals, excluding of late, however, Serbian nationals.

Conversely, no fatalities were reported, continuing a week-long trend. The death toll remained at 193. The average age of the victims is 76.

Just as optimistic, only nine patients with acute Covid-19 symptoms remained on life support in hospital ICUs.