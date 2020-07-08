Draft bill foresees 7% flat tax on social security benefits of 3rd country nationals that declare Greece as their tax base

A newly draft bill foresees a 7-percent flat tax for third country pensioners' social security income, who officially declare Greece as their tax base.

The proposed draft bill foresees that foreign nationals with income from social security benefits allocated by a third country may transfer their tax base to Greece. One condition is that the foreign national national not have been declared as a taxpayer in Greece for the past five of six years.

Another condition is that the country paying the pension benefits has a bilateral taxation exchange agreement with Greece.