Covid-19 outbreak: 43 new confirmed infections on Tuesday; most instances traced to arrivals at border posts

Wednesday, 08 July 2020 00:05
UPD:00:24
The number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in Greece continued to rise, moderately, this week, with another 43 instances reported on Tuesday, 36 of which were detected at entry points into the country.

Twenty of the cases involved holiday-makers from Serbia, with another 16 of other nationalities.

The total number of coronavirus infections in Greece now stands at 3,562.

Conversely, in a continuing and welcomed trend, no related fatality was reported on Tuesday, with the death toll remaining at 192.

