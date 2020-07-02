Covid-19 outbreak: 28 new confirmed infections on Thurs.; no fatalities

Twenty-eight confirmed instances of Covid-19 were reported on Thursday throughout Greece, six of which were traced to arrivals from abroad - three from Bulgaria, an Indian national arriving from the Netherlands; one from Bosnia and finally one from Albania.

More than half of the other cases were reported in northern Greece, including 10 in the Xanthi region.

The total number of coronavirus infections reached 3,458, among the lowest in the EU.

No related fatalities were reported, with the death toll still at 192.

In another positive note, only eight patients affected by the Covid-19 virus remained on life support in ICUs, with this sample's average age being 60, while 87.6 percent suffers from an underlying condition or is above the age of 70.