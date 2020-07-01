235 flights to land in Greece on Wed., as all-important tourism season begins weeks after coronavirus 'lockdown'

Wednesday, 01 July 2020
UPD:17:33
A total 235 flight arrivals at 17 airports across Greece are scheduled for Wednesday, as the tourism season essentially opens on the first day of July for arrivals choosing air travel.

The opening does not include flights to and from the UK, Turkey and Sweden, at least until July 15.

Non-European citizens are still excluded from entry into the country, something that extends to the rest of the EU, with exclusions being Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.  

 

