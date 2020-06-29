Covid-19 outbreak: 15 new confirmed infections on Tues.; no fatalities

Fifteen new instances of coronavirus infections were reported on Tuesday in Greece, over the previous 24-hour period, with 12 of those emanating from the city of Xanthi, in northeast Greece, and another three traced to arrivals from abroad.

The total number of infections has reached 3,390, of which 22.3 percent related to travel abroad and 55.5 percent connected to other infections.

Thankfully, no new fatalities were reported, with the number remaining at 191, amongst the lowest such figures for EU member-states.

Only 10 patients remained on life support in hospital ICUs.

The average age of Covid-19-related victims is 76, while a whopping 95.8 percent either suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.