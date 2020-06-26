Covid-19 outbreak: 22 new confirmed cases, but no fatalities

Another 22 confirmed instances of Covid-19 were reported in Greece on Friday by state authorities, bringing the total number of the pandemic in the country to 3,343.

Of the 22 cases, 10 were identified as “imports”, three from arrivals entering from Bulgaria and seven from flights arriving from abroad.

Similar with the trend over the past few days, however, no related fatalities were reported, a much-welcome sign amid the opening of a tourism in Greece that is expected to witness the greatest year-to-year decrease ever.

Also on a positive note, only 11 people remained hospitalized and on life support due to the coronavirus. The average age of this sample group is 60, while more than 80 are either suffering from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.