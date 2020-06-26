Surprise Mitsotakis-Erdogan phone contact on Friday seen as bid to de-escalate tension

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, a surprise communication amid a recent deterioration in relations between Athens and Ankara, one that the Greek side ascribes to continuing and heightened provocations by the latter in the eastern Mediterranean.

The phone call was considered as a move to de-escalate tensions, while the Maximos Mansion in Athens merely said that both leaders discussed the effects from the pandemic and efforts to deal with the Covid-19 fallout.

Along these lines, opening borders to tourism and travel – as opposed to illegal immigration – were also discussed.

The “spin” from Athens in the wake of the communication was that both sides agreed to “keep channels of communication open”.

The past month has witnessed a crescendo of inflammatory remarks, threats and language by top Turkish officials, viewed in Athens as stepped up pressure to force Greece to the negotiating table over maritime issues – but outside the framework of international law, as prescribed by UNCLOS.