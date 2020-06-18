EEZ on the agenda of talks between Greek, Turkish FMs in Cairo

Exclusive economic zones (EEZ) in the east Mediterranean, in the wake of continued Turkish provocations and "map drawing", dominated talks held in Cairo on Thursday between visiting Greek FM Nikos Dendias and his counterpart and host, Sameh Shoukry.

According to subsequent reports, both sides also discussed regional issues and developments in war-torn Libya.

An article penned by Dendias, and published in the Egyptian mass daily Al-Ahram, stressed what he called Athens and Cairo's common belief that the "Mediterranean can become a sea of peace for all its peoples," while appearing optimistic that his visit to the country will substantively promote a delimitation of maritime zones between the two countries, "based on international law".

Athens recently signed its first bilateral delimitation agreement, with Italy, setting the groundwork and framework for dividing EEZs in the Ionian and Adriatic Seas.