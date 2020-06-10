Covid-19 outbreak: 11 confirmed cases over last 24 hours; no fatalities

Another 11 confirmed coronavirus infections were reported on Wednesday, over the past 24 hours, with no fatalities, however.

As such, the number of cases in the country reached 3,068, roughly a week before the 2020 summer season officially opens.

Of the infections, 692 cases are related to travel abroad, while 1,751 cases are related to another infection.

On a positive note, the number of people infected with Covid-19 on life support in ICUs fell to 12. Of this sample, the average age is 70, while 75 percent are either above 70 or suffer from an underlying condition.

The death toll remained at 183, with victims' median age being 76.