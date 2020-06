The Greek economy returned to a recessionary spiral in the first quarter of 2020, with consumer consumption and investment dropping, with the first negative repercussions from the coronavirus pandemic now translated into measurable figures. Conversely, exports appeared unaffected.

Specifically, Greece's statistics authority (EL.STAT) said GDP fell by 0.9 percent, compared to the same quarter in 2019, and by 1.6 percent compared to the previous quarter.