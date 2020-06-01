Covid-19 outbreak: Death toll at 179 in Greece; only 2 new confirmed infections on Mon.

The death toll in Greece from the ongoing, albeit ebbing, Covid-19 pandemic reached 179 as of Monday, four more than the previous day.

Conversely, only two new confirmed coronavirus instances were recorded, bringing the total to 2,918.

The average age of coronavirus victims in Greece is 76, with the youngest being 35 and the oldest 102.

On a very positive note, only 12 patients infected with the virus are on life support in ICUs, 75 percent of whom are males.

The number of tests for Covid-19 in the country is more than 182,000, of which 2.6 percent tested positive.