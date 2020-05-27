Covid-19 outbreak: No new related fatalities reported in Greece on Wed.

The SARS-CoV-2 death toll remained the same in Greece over the past 24 hours, at 173, while a spike was reported in the number of confirmed coronavirus infections, with 18 new cases cited.

Eleven of the instances were recorded at a temporary shelter for asylum seekers and illegal migrants, in southern Greece.

The total number of confirmed infections reached 2,903.

On a positive note, only 17 patients infected with the coronavirus remained on life support in hospital ICUs. This sample group's average age is 70, while 82.4 percent above the age of 70 or suffering from an underlying condition. One hundred and two patients previously treated in an ICU recovered.