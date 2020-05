Just two new confirmed coronavirus infections were reported in Greece on Sunday, over the previous 24 hours, while no related fatalities were recorded.

Total Covid-19 infections reached 2,878, while the death toll remained at 171.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus-infected patients on life support in ICUs dropped to 19. This average age of this sample of patients is 70, while 100 people previously in ICUs for Covid-19 have recovered.